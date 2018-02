BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a robbery that occurred around 12 a.m. Monday morning at Grant Street and Potomac Avenue.

The victim told police that three unknown black men approached him on the 200 block of Potomac and displayed three weapons. The suspects made off with a cell phone and a number of other personal items.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call or text the BPD confidential tipline at 716-847-2255.