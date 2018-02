BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating an assault that occurred over the weekend on the first block of Merrimac Street.

The victim told police he was assaulted by about five Asian men at 2:30 a.m. Feb. 4. The victim suffered multiple serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the BPD confidential tipline at 716-847-2255.