Buffalo warehouse to be transformed into apartments, health clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A rundown warehouse on Buffalo’s East Side will soon be transformed into an apartment building and health clinic.

Architect Matthew Meier, a partner at HHL Architects, told News 4 they plan to transform 19 Doat St., right off Genesee St.

The historic buildings on the property will be turned into more than 70 apartments, community space and offices for Matt Urban Human Services.

A new one story Jericho Road Health Clinic will also be built, along with a playground for families. The design of the health clinic will incorporate brick but also multicolored panels.

“It really makes a statement to the community, makes a presence,” said Meier. “From an architectural standpoint, it shows off the multi-cultural, multi-ethnic nature of this community and how it’s changing.”

It’s being created through a partnership between Matt Urban Human Services, Jericho Road and Regan Development Corp. from New York City.

They hope to breathe new life into the block.

“It’s an exciting opportunity,” said Meier. “Personally, I’m born here and I’ve chosen to stay here and work here and own a business here. It’s nice to be involved in helping other parts of the community to get better and reinvest in the community.”

Meier told News 4 Regan Development is committed to keeping the apartments affordable.

The site plan has been approved by the Buffalo Planning Board. They expect to have a community meeting on March 15 at the Resurrection Lutheran Church on Genesee St. to get feedback from the community. If drastic changes are made based on the neighborhood’s input, they will go back to the Planning Board.

They hope to get construction started before the end of the year.

Historic tax credits are helping fund the project.