Check Out Hunger campaign to help Food Bank of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Food Bank of WNY is collecting donations at a number of locations throughout Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

The donations are part of the Check Out Hunger campaign.

During the campaign, customers at certain stores can donate $2, $3 or $5 at the register to help the Food Bank of WNY provide food for local people in need.

“Hunger unfortunately can be found in every corner of Western New York. It affects individuals and families residing in our inner cities, suburbs and rural communities,” Tara A. Ellis, President and CEO of the Food Bank of WNY, said. “We thank our retail partners for coming together once again to ‘Check Out Hunger,’ and we encourage the community to support their neighbors in need by donating to this important campaign.”

Here are the places where donations can be given:

Tops Friendly Markets locations – through February 17

Dash’s Market locations – through February 24

Wegmans Food Markets locations – through February 28

The Market in the Square (West Seneca location) – through March 3

Premier Wine & Spirits – February 26 through March 18

Premium Wine & Spirits – March 12 through April 1

Lexington Cooperative Market locations – April 15 through April 28