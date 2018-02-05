Chicago, REO Speedwagon coming to Darien Lake

By Published: Updated:

DARIEN LAKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chicago and REO Speedwagon will be coming to Darien Lake this summer.

The bands will perform in western New York on August 7. Tickets for the show go on sale on February 9 at Noon.

Prices range from $29.50 to $129.50. Lawn four packs will be available for $96 while they last.

Those who wish to buy tickets can get them at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.

Anyone with a paid concert ticket will get free same-day admission to the theme park.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

