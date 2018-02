JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities says residents’ water may be discolored for a while after a vehicle crash.

According to the board, the vehicle crashed into a hydrant on Blackstone Ave. on Monday, causing flooding and a road closure.

On Monday morning, the board said water could be discolored for 12-24 hours. Residents were advised to not do their laundry until water appears clear.

The board says work is being done to repair the issue.