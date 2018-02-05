Deacon: historic stained-glass church windows stolen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Leaders of a Buffalo church are hoping police can track down the thieves who stole two priceless stained-glass windows. The head deacon of the Emmanuel Temple Seventh Day Adventist Church says it happened last week.

“That’s a lost art,” said Deacon Benjamin Graves, who has been a member of the church since 1947. “We can replace them, but they’re not going to look the same.”

The windows are well over 100 years old, according to church officials. Deacon Graves says last Monday, he received an alert from the church’s security system, letting him know something was wrong.

“For some reason, the motion detector didn’t pick them up. It picked them up kind of late,” Graves said. “They took two windows out, destroyed one window, and were attempting to take a third window when the motion detector went off and I got a call.”

Then, Graves had to tell the congregation.

“It’s like somebody broke into your house,” he said. “You’ve been violated. Then they do damage to the place. It doesn’t make any sense. That made them angry. It made me angry.”

The Adams Street location will soon be a part of the church’s history. They are building a new church a few blocks away, and are spending most of their time now at a spot on Ferry Street. But Deacon Graves says he’d still like to sell the building intact, with all of the windows.

“Either bring the glass back, or maybe they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I shouldn’t say that,” Graves said with a laugh. “I should be more forgiving. But I just hate that they destroyed the building.”

Graves says Buffalo police were on scene after the theft. He’s hoping officers can figure out what happened.