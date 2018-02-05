Eden man charged with crimes related to Hamburg house fire will not be charged with arson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Eden man charged with crimes related to a devastating house fire in Hamburg last summer.

Nicholas Harms appeared before a judge Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to burglary and possession of stolen property.

Erie County DA John Flynn expressed his frustration Monday morning, telling the media he wished he could charge Harms with arson after the Aug. 22 fire on Rosedale Avenue.

However, the evidence to do so just isn’t there.

Flynn says the evidence for the two charges on which Harms was indicted is solid.

Police officers say they found Harms –standing shoeless — a few houses away from the fire.

He was immediately taken into custody, and officers say they found items from the house in his pockets.

The home belonged to Susan and Jeff Neureuter, who sat down exclusively in November with News 4 to share their thoughts on how difficult life has been since that morning late August.

They share in the DA’s frustration over a lack of evidence for arson, but they’re hopeful about the other charges sticking.

Flynn says he is as well.

“The officers and firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw him a couple houses down in a driveway with no shoes,” Flynn said. “His shoes were then found at the home, and he had a debit card from the 17-year-old daughter who lives at the house, along with some other items in his pocket.”

The case is scheduled for trial in April. The second-degree burglary charge is a felony.

Harms could face up to 15 years in prison if he’s convicted.

The Neureuters are continuing to finalize plans for their new home, which they expect to build in the same spot at 95 Rosedale.