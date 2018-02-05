Former corrections officer sentenced in Grand Island hit and run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The former corrections officer who pleaded guilty in October to striking a Grand Island woman with his truck and leaving the scene has been sentenced to one to three years in prison.

Edward J. Kuebler III also had his driver’s license revoked during Monday’s sentencing.

Kuebler pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury- a felony.

Kuebler apologies to Papaj family: “I should have stopped that night, no matter what I thought happened.” @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/KNl0RqWJd8 — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanz4) February 5, 2018

He was charged following an investigation into the June 13 hit and run crash on East River Road, which left 54-year-old Dana Papaj seriously injured. Papaj had been walking her dog along the side of the road. Surveillance footage from a nearby home showed that at the time of the collision, Papaj had followed her dog up onto a lawn.

When Kuebler struck Papaj in the head with the side mirror of his pick-up truck, he drove away from the scene.

Donald Papaj to Kuebler: There’s no way you didn’t know, no way you thought it was a deer. “How could you do that?” @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/4EJl3M8qKT — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanz4) February 5, 2018

Papaj suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple broken bones. She spent several months in the traumatic intensive care unit at ECMC. She continues to recover from her injuries.

Kuebler has 30 days to appeal his sentence.