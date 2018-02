BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after his performance at the big game, it was announced that Justin Timberlake will be coming to Buffalo.

As part of The Man of the Woods Tour, Timberlake will perform at the KeyBank Center on October 28.

Tickets go on sale February 19 at 10 a.m. Prices range between $53.50 and $229.

Anyone interested in buying tickets can go to LiveNation.com, Tickets.com or call 1-888-223-6000.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m.