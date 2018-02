JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say a man has been charged with starting two fires in the city.

David Wright, 31, was charged with two counts each of arson and criminal mischief following fires on Phillips St. on January 19 and Mt. Vernon Pl. on November 16.

Police say Wright lived at both of those locations at the times of the fires.

Wright was committed to the Chautauqua County Jail.