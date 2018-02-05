Niagara County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 15-year-old from Newfane

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a 15-year-old girl.

Christina Barger was last seen in the 5700 block of West Main Street in Olcott in the first week of January. She has ties to people in the City of Lockport.

Christina is described as 5’5″, 115 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black stretch pants with a tan jacket and black fur boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Stephen Gaydos at 716-438-3407.