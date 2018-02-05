Niagara Gorge work to begin Tuesday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crews will soon begin working to restore the Niagara Gorge. Local leaders are hoping the project will bring more people to the area.

Work on the gorge will begin tomorrow, and last over the next two years. Public officials say the goal is to make the area look like it did when settlers first laid eyes on Niagara Falls centuries ago.

“If we did not take action now, the erosion would continue,” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said at an announcement Monday afternoon. “The loss of the natural habitat for these animals and birds would be devastating. So we are coming after them.”

$2.1 million dollars are being spent to get rid of invasive species that grew as a result of industrialization in the area and plant native trees. Almost half of the project is being paid for by Buffalo Billion II funds.

“We are confident that this revitalized Niagara Gorge will be important, not only to the quality of life of our residents of Niagara Falls, but the 9,000,000 visitors who come each year,” said Nancy Smith, executive director of the Western New York Land Conservancy.

Visitors and tourist will notice the work over the next two years. There will be minor, intermittent trail closures. They will be on the Great Gorge Railway Trail and the American Falls Gorge Trail. Land Conservancy officials say the trials won’t be closed on weekends or holidays.