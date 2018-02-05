North java manufacturer calls tainted horse feed an “isolated incident”

Related Coverage Cuba Horse Farm blames tainted feed for killing 6 horses

CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 is hearing from the manufacturing company that is accused of selling tainted horse feed to a farm in Cuba.

The feed was sold by Reisdorf Brothers in North Java and given to 31 horses at the farm. 6 of those horses have already died.

Lawyers for the boarding barn, TMC Performance Horses, tell us they plan to file a formal claim with the manufacturing company.

News 4 spoke with a representative from Reisdorf Brothers. She says of this happened a year and a half ago, and the company is surprised the farm is taking legal action now.

It’s also something they’re calling an isolated incident.

The attorney for the horse farm says 31 horses were boarded at the facility in 2016, and they were all exposed to a toxic antibiotic.

It’s a drug that is sometimes used in other kinds of feeds for other animals but is deadly to horses.

Three of the six horses died and three were euthanized due to their condition.

We reached out to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office about the possible food contamination and they haven’t heard about the situation.

The farm’s lawyer is now hoping the company will step up and take responsibility.

“We’re hoping the manufacturers are going to step up and do the right thing,” said Andrew Yaffa, Attorney. “Because there is no excuse, and there is no defense for this poison that is making its way into the horse feed, especially when they know how sensitive horses are. There are policies and there are procedures, there are rules, there are regulations that govern the manufacture of feed. It’s through nothing short of a breakdown in the manufacturing process,” said Yaffa.

Now the manufacturing company says this litigation could go on for another 6 years. Reisdorf Brothers has been in business 100 years, and they say they are well respected in their industry.

Now their customers are being sympathetic about the horse farms allegations. Reisdorf Brothers’ insurance lawyers will be handling the case, and the representative couldn’t speak further about the pending case.

They also couldn’t comment on whether this has happened before.