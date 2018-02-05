Officers injured in morning crash on Route 33

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating an accident involving officers.

On Monday morning, police say a patrol vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle, causing the patrol vehicle to hit a second patrol vehicle.

The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Route 33 westbound near the Route 198 exit.

At the time, police were assisting with traffic due to an earlier accident call. The patrol vehicles were parked and had officers in them when they were struck.

Two female officers suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to ECMC.

No charges have been filed, but police are still investigating the matter.

