BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a day for those who love Nutella — World Nutella Day!

Nutella spreads like butter or peanut butter, but it’s made with chocolate and hazelnuts.

Some people will tell you it’s healthier, while others say the spread just offers a different taste than peanut butter or other nut butters.

It’s been on store shelves since the mid-1960s, and February 5 is the day to celebrate it.