Police respond to “critical incident” in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs, Colorado, said they are responding to a “critical incident” after local reports of three officers being shot. Authorities are responding to the scene in the area of N. Murray Boulevard and Galley Road.

CBS affiliate KKTV posted images that showed police cruisers and ambulances at the crime scene.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said they were “working a critical incident” and “all suspects were accounted for.” The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said it was also responding.

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.