Robbers break into Amherst jewelry store in broad daylight

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police are on the hunt for the thieves who staged a daring smash and grab heist at a local jewelry store.

It was a terrifying three minutes for both customers and clients of Reeds Jenns Jewelers on Maple Road in Amherst.

Four men armed with sledgehammers and masks entered the store around 6:30 Friday night and started smashing the glass display cases.

Police tell us they took all of the Rolex watches inside the cases and fled the store.

Police are calling this a “professional job” and believe its likely not the first attack for this group of thieves.

In fact, Assistant Chief Charles Cohen says these suspects could be doing smash and grabs just like this one along the entire eastern seaboard.

They tell us they were hesitant to release any information about this for fear of copy cat attacks.

Three masked men went inside the store while one stood guard by the front door.

Staff acted quickly ushering everyone inside into a back room of the store. We’re told no one was hurt or threatened by the suspects.

Police are calling this a grand larceny because no weapons were used in this case, besides the sledge hammers used to break the glass.

Police say after taking the watches, the suspects fled in a red van with no license plate.

Police say surveillance video is helping their investigation.

Amherst Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 689-1329.