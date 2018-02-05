Special election to be held for Assembly, State Senate seats

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a special election will take place for 11 vacant State Senate and Assembly seats.

Nine of the vacant seats are in the State Assembly and the other two are State Senate seats.

The only local seat to be affected by the election will be the one that belonged to former Assemblyman Mickey Kearns. He represented the 142nd Assembly District in Erie County.

Kearns vacated the seat after he was elected Erie County Clerk this past year.

The election will take place on April 24.