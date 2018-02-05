Two Wellsville residents charged with selling drugs with child present

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Wellsville residents are facing several drug charges following an investigation into the sale of narcotic drugs- with one of the sales taking place in front of a child.

Wellsville Police arrested Valerie A. Carl, 24, of Wellsville, and Brandon M. Carl, 25, of Wellsville, on Friday.

Valerie was charged with third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fourth degree conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Brandon was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fourth-degree conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation was a joint effort by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and New York Police C-NET.

Both suspects were processed and arraigned in Town of Willing Court. Valerie Carl was remanded to jail on $2,000 cash/$4,000 property bond. Brandon Carl was remanded on $5,000 cash/$10,000 property bond.

They will appear in court Feb. 6.