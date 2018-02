BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Auto Show is gearing up again!

This year’s event will be held Feb. 8 to 11 and will be open to the public on the following dates and times:

Thursday 2/8: 11am-10pm

Friday 2/9: 11am-10pm

Saturday 2/10: 10am–10pm

Sunday 2/11: 10am-7pm

Paul Stasiak, president of the Niagara Frontier Auto Dealers’ Association stopped by News 4 Monday to talk about the event.

For more information, click here.