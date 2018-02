ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The star witness in the Joseph Percoco trial said they worked together on bribery schemes.

Todd Howe took the stand Monday in Manhattan. Percoco is a former top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

He is accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.

Howe pleaded guilty to bribery and corruption charges in 2016.

He claims he worked with Percoco on bribery schemes for six years.

Percoco has not testified so far- his lawyers claim he did nothing wrong.