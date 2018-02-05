WNY Ad Exec breaks down Big Game commercials

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Which commercials from the big game still have you talking? Companies shelled out millions hoping their messages would have staying power.

Alexa’s “search for a voice” proved to be a strong contender. Christian Gaddis from Eric Mower + Associates calls it memorable.

“These organizations have spent over $5 million for 30 seconds. You don’t want to waste $5 million, and then be forgotten,” Gaddis said.

That fear of being forgotten drives advertising executives to dare to be different. “I thought this was the best use of celebrity in all of the ads, and I think that’s something people come to expect in the super bowl ads.”

Gaddis also thinks the NFL scored big with an ad featuring Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. “The NFL is kind of starting to realize that they have a lot of great personalities in their league, and I thought it was a great move to let players celebrate in the first place throughout the season, and then to showcase that in this commercial,” Gaddis suggested.

Another top contender? Tide.

“The only time you see a stain in any commercial obviously is some type of detergent commercial, so when you flip it over and you say every time someone is looking clean and perfect on your TV, It’s probably because of Tide – it’s brilliant.” Gaddis thinks Tide made great use of all of the spots it purchased.