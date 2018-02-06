9-year-old Girl Scout sells cookies outside California marijuana dispensary

SAN DIEGO (WFLA) — A Girl Scout in California has been cashing in on the state’s new marijuana laws.

Cell phone video shows a 9-year-old selling Girl Scout cookies out of a wagon near a marijuana dispensary in San Diego.

The girl’s father says he wants his family to stay anonymous, but said his daughter sold 312 boxes of cookies in two different three-hour trips last week.

The dispensary even advertised the Girl Scout on its Instagram page to let customers know she would be there.

When Alison Bushan with Girl Scouts San Diego saw the social media post, she had to consult the “Family Cookie Guide” book.

According to the guide, the Girl Scouts generally allow booth sales in front of any business – even dispensaries.

Bushan says if the girl had a table at the door, this would have been a major no-no. But the child’s use of an off-site wagon made it acceptable.

“So that’s what they were doing and they had their car and they were walking around their community there,” Bushan said. “And that is right and well within the rules.”

But there are still a few months left of cookie season, and the competition has just begun.

“From a sales standpoint she has done all right,” Bushan said. “But I know that some of my friends have sold 600 boxes just on Sunday walking their neighborhood. So there are many ways that girls are being great entrepreneurs.”

Girl Scouts all around the country started selling their cookies last month. They will continue selling online and in neighborhoods until April.