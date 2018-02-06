A cure for baldness in french fries?

JAPAN (WIVB) — There’s a new reason to go out and have some french fries.

They may not be so good for your figure, but scientists in Japan say something in those fries could help your hairline.

The findings are in a paper published in the journal “Biomaterials.”

The scientists were able to re-grow hair in mice. They used the same type of silicon that some fast food restaurants use.

The silicon is often added to french fries to prevent frothing. That chemical helped the scientists mass produce hair follicle germs — a key ingredient in hair growth.

Preliminary research suggests the same method will be just as successful when it’s used on people.

