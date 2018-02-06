Agencies using new technology to track overdoses

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police cruisers at agencies around our region are equipped with computers using a software program called the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Overdose Map.

Officers, like Lt. Brian Gould, use the equipment to log where overdoses are happening. After they respond to one, they log onto the system in their cruisers which put a GPS and time stamp on note before the officer selects one of six responses describing the overdose – choosing if the person lived or died, if Narcan was administered, and how much.

“It helps us track how real our problem is,” said Lt. Gould.

“We have to do something to confront this epidemic,” said Dan Rinaldo, a Drug Intelligence Officer. “We need to pool our resources together. Doing that and tracking these overdoses in real time is a natural part of attacking this problem.”

Rinaldo explains the equipment to us, telling us it is free for agencies to get as it is federally funded. Once an officer enters the data, the Erie County Health Department receives a notification explaining the details surrounding the overdose.

“If there’s a spike in overdoses, they can move resources there to do the best they can to mitigate it.”

Rinaldo feels this is just one tool they have to use to curb the number of deaths associated with the opioid epidemic.

“As a nation, we can’t make the same mistakes. Addiction is a very complex issue.”