Another flu death in Monroe Co. as cases continue to rise

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) – Nine people have now died from the flu in Monroe County this season, the health department reports.

In its weekly report, the health department says there have been 2,326 confirmed cases of the flu in the county resulting in 570 hospitalizations. Most of the cases have been Flu A, the department reports.

Of the nine deaths, all have been patients over the age of 50, with six of the deaths being patients 75 and older.

The report covers cases up until January 27.

