Bills season ticket prices increase

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills season ticket prices are going up.

A letter was sent to season ticket holders, saying “prices have increased an average of 3%, depending on your seat location.”

Here is what a letter from Bills President Russ Brandon said:

“What a year for the entire Buffalo Bills organization and the team’s incredible fans! Since welcoming Head Coach Sean McDermott last year, we have seen his Playoff Caliber mindset come to fruition, culminating with a trip to the Wild Card Playoff game in January. Through the hard work and dedication of our coaches, team and staff, and through the continued support from our loyal Season Ticket Members like you, the organization took one step closer to our ultimate goal of bringing a championship to Buffalo.

In 2018, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of that goal and hope you will continue to join us at New Era Field to witness the excitement. We are continually working to make your game day experience even more enjoyable and will be making improvements throughout the stadium, including the renovation of our Club areas. Details on the renovations and Season Ticket Member benefits can be found in the Season Ticket Member guide. Please note that prices have increased an average of 3%, depending on your seat location. The decision to raise prices is not one that we take lightly, but we know that Bills season tickets continue to be one of the best values in the NFL and offer a discount off

the individual game ticket prices. You can view our updated season ticket pricing on the 2018 stadium pricing map. We will continue to offer interest-free, extended payment plan options for your convenience. Please do not hesitate to contact your account representative if you have any questions about the renewal process.

Thank you again for your valued support.

Best regards,

Russ Brandon

Managing Partner & President”