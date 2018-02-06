Buffalo man, 23, sentenced in violent 2016 home invasion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man has been sentenced in a violent Nov. 2016 home invasion.

Keion Robbins was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday on charges of second degree attempted murder and first degree burglary.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Robbins and his co-defendant Jaylen Wallace kicked in the side door of a home on Clayton Avenue in Buffalo on the afternoon of Nov. 21, 2016.

Robbins was armed with a pistol and stole money from a safe in the upstairs bedroom. When confronted by the resident and his friends downstairs, Robbins fired shots, hitting one man in the head and back. The victim received emergency surgery and survived.

Robbins was apprehended on  June 19, 2017.

Wallace is scheduled to return Feb. 15.

