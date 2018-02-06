Buffalo man pleads guilty to narcotics, weapons charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man who previously served eight years in prison for an attempted assault conviction has pleaded guilty to narcotics and weapons charges.

Arthur “Cutty” Lewis, 37, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to second degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Buffalo Police executed a search warrant at Lewis’ Crossman Avenue home in Feb. 2016. Officers found a bag containing more than four ounces of cocaine, paraphernalia associated with the sale of narcotics, a loaded Glock 9mm pistol, and over $40,000 in cash.

Lewis faces a minimum of eight years in prison when he’s sentenced April 30.

