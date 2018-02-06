Buffalo police: “Overall crime” has dropped over past 11 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say “overall crime” has dropped in the city.

Over the last 11 years, police say there have been significant drops in homicides, rapes and burglaries.

Overall, data shows violent crimes have dropped by 34 percent.

APP USERS | Tap here to enable a graphic showing crime data.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo says that during the city’s renaissance, people from every neighborhood have stepped up to cut crime.

“The public has taken a firm stance on some of these crimes, and they’re taking back neighborhoods and working with police,” Rinaldo said. “It’s a testament that everything we’re doing is working.”

Buffalo police say that new technology and surveillance make it easier to solve crimes.