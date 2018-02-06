Cheektowaga’s Assistant Chief of Police to run for Town Justice

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga’s Assistant Chief of Police plans to run for Town Justice.

James Speyer Jr. made the announcement on Tuesday. Here’s what he said:

“I am a life-long resident of the Town of Cheektowaga and have served on the Police Department for 31 years. My wife Donna- Ciszewski Speyer and I have raised four boys in the Town of Cheektowaga and we continue to remain active in our community and our church. I have over 35 years of experience in the field of Law Enforcement and the Criminal Justice System dating back to 1982 when I began my career as an Erie County Correction Officer. With my 35 years of experience in the Criminal Justice field, I believe that I have an understanding of what is needed in the courtroom and I promise to bring common sense decision-making to our court. The safety of the community and the best interest of the public will be a priority in my decision-making process. If elected, you have my pledge that I will work diligently and that I will make judgements with fairness and impartiality so that justice is served for all.”

An election will take place in November.