Cheektowaga’s Assistant Chief of Police to run for Town Justice

By Published: Updated:
(James Speyer Jr.)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga’s Assistant Chief of Police plans to run for Town Justice.

James Speyer Jr. made the announcement on Tuesday. Here’s what he said:

“I am a life-long resident of the Town of Cheektowaga and have served on the Police Department for 31 years. My wife Donna- Ciszewski Speyer and I have raised four boys in the Town of Cheektowaga and we continue to remain active in our community and our church.  I have over 35 years of experience in the field of Law Enforcement and the Criminal Justice System dating back to 1982 when I began my career as an Erie County Correction Officer.  With my 35 years of experience in the Criminal Justice field, I believe that I have an understanding of what is needed in the courtroom and I promise to bring common sense decision-making to our court.  The safety of the community and the best interest of the public will be a priority in my decision-making process.  If elected, you have my pledge that I will work diligently and that I will make judgements with fairness and impartiality so that justice is served for all.”

An election will take place in November.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s