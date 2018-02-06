City Honors students call on BPS officials to reverse cuts to music program

Related Coverage Buffalo school district plans to cut teaching jobs at City Honors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- City Honors students are calling on Buffalo Public School leaders to save the school’s music program.

“Music education, arts education isn’t expendable,” said Jack Kavanaugh, who graduated in 2007.

Last week, News 4 reported the district’s plans to cut five and a half teaching positions at City Honors. We’ve learned two of those positions are within the music department.

The school will also lose a math teacher, ELA teacher, instructional coach and part of a guidance counselor position. Notices have gone out to the affected teachers, who will be relocated to other schools.

There’s a dispute between the district and Buffalo Teachers Federation over whether teachers should perform two extra duties. A contract from 1999 says City Honors teachers are the only ones in the district not required to take on two extra tasks.

The union says they shouldn’t have to do non-teaching tasks.

The district said, as a result, it has to pay 16 aides to do those extra jobs. To balance the budget, the school cut teaching positions administrators felt would have the least effect on Regents and IB requirements.

The dispute is not sitting well with students.

“Students are the ones who pay the price,” said Kavanaugh. “Whether that’s students at City Honors in music or students elsewhere in the Buffalo Schools, they’re often treated as if there’s only two stakeholders at the table when there’s really a third very large constituency that just gets ignored.”

Kavanaugh has drafted a letter to Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash.

It reads, in part “…the notion that the entire instrumental music program is a dispensable part of our young people’s education is obscene. Music education, and the arts in general, has been shown time and time again to be a critical component of educating students.”

Dr. Wendy Mistretta, a vice president of the District Parent Coordinating Council, has a daughter in the spring musical. She said her daughter was apparently told other teachers will step in to help for the time being.

“The music program is just one part of the larger piece,” said Mistretta. ”It’s going to result in some larger classes especially for ELA and math, some reassignment of music students, and the other position includes half of a guidance counselor so those students that are assigned to that guidance counselor will be reassigned.”

She said the ripple effects of this will be felt throughout the district.

A spokesperson for BPS told News 4 the administration is willing to go back to the table with BTF to work out a better solution.