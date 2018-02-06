Police: Home of Patriots’ Gronk robbed during Super Bowl week

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on from the sideline after an argument with Buffalo Bills players during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Police say the home of New England Patriots tight end, and western New York native, Rob Gronkowski was robbed while he was away at the Super Bowl.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker confirmed Tuesday morning that his department is investigating a burglary at Gronkowski’s home.

He said officers responded to the home just after 6 p.m. Monday.

Baker said “out of respect for Mr. Gronkowski’s privacy and because this is an active and dynamic criminal investigation we’re not going to be releasing any information right now about what was stolen and whether any suspects exist.”

But in a recording of call between responding officers and dispatch, a dispatcher says “multiple safes and possibly guns” were taken.

Gronkowski had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s