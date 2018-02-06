Dow ends turbulent day up 567 points

An investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Shares tumbled in Asia on Tuesday after a wild day for U.S. markets that resulted in the biggest drop in the Dow Jones industrial average in six and a half years. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(AP) – Stocks closed sharply higher on Wall Street after another turbulent day of steep ups and downs.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 567 points, or 2.3 percent, recouping nearly half of the 1,175-point plunge it took the day before.

The index of 30 big-name U.S. companies ended up at 24,912.

On its way there, the Dow took several harrowing turns during the day, opening with a plunge of 567 points — coincidentally, the exact same amount it wound up gaining at the closing bell.

 The broader Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 46 points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,695. The Nasdaq climbed 148, or 2.1 percent, to 7,115.

Big drops Friday and Monday erased the Dow’s gains for the year. By Tuesday, it was once again slightly higher for 2018.

