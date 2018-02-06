Emotional video shows road to recovery for Dana Papaj

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)- Dana Papaj was out walking her dog Molly on East River Road on Grand Island June 13 when her life changed forever.

The 54-year-old was struck by a pick-up driven by Edward Kuebler III. Kuebler took off, leaving Papaj seriously wounded on the side of the road.

Kuebler admitted to leaving the scene in October, and Monday was sentenced to 1 to 3 years behind bars by Erie County Judge Kenneth Case.

“I know I should have stopped that night. No matter what I thought happened. And I regret it every day,” Kuebler said.

New video shows Papaj’s long road to recovery. The wife, mother, and grandmother was in a coma for 1 1/2 months at ECMC and remains hospitalized until December.

In court, her husband Donald and two daughters Brittney and Courtney described the woman they knew before this tragedy.

“You are a coward, who treated my beautiful, kind, loving mother like roadkill,” said Brittney to Kuebler during sentencing.

Papaj returned home from the hospital in December, where she continues to recover.

Judge Case saw the video prior to sentencing.

“Watching that video was like taking a wrecking ball to the stomach,” he said Monday.

In addition to receiving 1-3 years behind bars, Kuebler’s license has been revoked.