Emotional video shows road to recovery for Dana Papaj

By Published: Updated:

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)- Dana Papaj was out walking her dog Molly on East River Road on Grand Island June 13 when her life changed forever.

The 54-year-old was struck by a pick-up driven by Edward Kuebler III. Kuebler took off, leaving Papaj seriously wounded on the side of the road.

Kuebler admitted to leaving the scene in October, and Monday was sentenced to 1 to 3 years behind bars by Erie County Judge Kenneth Case.

“I know I should have stopped that night. No matter what I thought happened. And I regret it every day,” Kuebler said.

New video shows Papaj’s long road to recovery. The wife, mother, and grandmother was in a coma for 1 1/2 months at ECMC and remains hospitalized until December.

In court, her husband Donald and two daughters Brittney and Courtney described the woman they knew before this tragedy.

“You are a coward, who treated my beautiful, kind, loving mother like roadkill,” said Brittney to Kuebler during sentencing.

Papaj returned home from the hospital in December, where she continues to recover.

MORE | Former corrections officer sentenced in Grand Island hit and run 

Judge Case saw the video prior to sentencing.

“Watching that video was like taking a wrecking ball to the stomach,” he said Monday.

In addition to receiving 1-3 years behind bars, Kuebler’s license has been revoked.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s