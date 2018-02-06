Erie County recovered the most money in unemployment benefit fraud cases in 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says the county recovered more restitution money in unemployment benefit fraud cases than any other county in New York last year.

The office says unemployment fraud is the “most prevalent crime against state revenue.”

District attorneys’ offices across the state worked with New York’s Department of Labor on the cases.

“I am proud to have our office partner with the Department of Labor in investigating these cases,” Flynn said. “When you cheat the state, you cheat every law-abiding taxpayer in New York.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Flynn’s office returned more than $477,000 in total restitution from unemployment benefit fraud cases last year. More than $363,000 was recovered by the District Attorney’s office’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Bureau in 2016.

Here is a chart showing data on counties in New York, courtesy of Gov. Cuomo:

District Attorney Office 2017 Total Restitution Returned Erie County $477,162 New York County $383,516 Queens County $328,447 Westchester County $316,282 Monroe County $301,128 Suffolk County $288,710 Bronx County $216,814 Orange County $187,587 Onodaga County $180,599 Albany County $165,294 Richmond County $162,618 Dutchess County $132,808 Nassau County $117,289 Other DA Offices $1,242,464 TOTAL $4,500,718