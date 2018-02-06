Erie County recovered the most money in unemployment benefit fraud cases in 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says the county recovered more restitution money in unemployment benefit fraud cases than any other county in New York last year.

The office says unemployment fraud is the “most prevalent crime against state revenue.”

District attorneys’ offices across the state worked with New York’s Department of Labor on the cases.

“I am proud to have our office partner with the Department of Labor in investigating these cases,” Flynn said. “When you cheat the state, you cheat every law-abiding taxpayer in New York.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Flynn’s office returned more than $477,000 in total restitution from unemployment benefit fraud cases last year. More than $363,000 was recovered by the District Attorney’s office’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Bureau in 2016.

Here is a chart showing data on counties in New York, courtesy of Gov. Cuomo:

District Attorney Office 2017 Total Restitution Returned
Erie County $477,162
New York County $383,516
Queens County $328,447
Westchester County $316,282
Monroe County $301,128
Suffolk County $288,710
Bronx County $216,814
Orange County $187,587
Onodaga County $180,599
Albany County $165,294
Richmond County $162,618
Dutchess County $132,808
Nassau County $117,289
Other DA Offices $1,242,464
TOTAL $4,500,718

