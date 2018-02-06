Federal highway funds still withheld from NYS, for now

KENDALL, N.Y. (WIVB) – Now that New York State officials have decided to take down controversial highway signs, will federal highway funds be restored? Millions of dollars were withheld from the New York State Department of Transportation last week.

Federal Highway Administration officials say that money will be restored when all of the signs are removed, or there is an approved plan in place from the DOT.

As of Tuesday, the signs are still up, and the new plan is only in the development phase.

Meanwhile, in Orleans County, some residents are left to wonder if the $14 million being withheld could be put to good use.

“Horrible. Absolutely unacceptable,” said Kendall Town Supervisor Tony Cammarata while describing Lake Ontario State Parkway. “It is probably the worst stretch of road in New York State.”

On Tuesday, the parkway felt like a ghost town at times.

“People have deliberately not taken the parkway because of the condition of it,” Cammarata said. “Our first responders will not take it.

“The surface on the road is like riding on rocks. You’re constantly jostled.”

When Cammarata heard last week that the Federal Highway Administration was withholding $14 million in funds from the state DOT., as a penalty for more than 500 illegal ‘I Love New York’ signs up across the state, he began thinking.

“Could have been used for exactly this type of situation,” he said, referring to the parkway.

The DOT. eventually announced the signs would be coming down. But federal officials say that’s not enough to get the funds restored. That won’t happen until the signs come down, or an approved plan is in place.

“We look forward to working with NYSDOT to ensure New York’s signage complies with safety standards required to qualify for federal funding,” the FHWA said in a statement.

State officials said they are still working to figure out how much it will cost to remove the signs, and put new ones up.

“New York State is launching a new campaign this summer to support the $105 billion tourism industry,” according to a DOT statement. “We are in the development phase of this new marketing effort and will continue coordinating with FHWA as part of that process.”

Cammarata says he’s been told the state will pave part of Lake Ontario State Parkway soon. DOT officials couldn’t share any details with us Tuesday.