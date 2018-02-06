Flu shot clinic held in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Health officials in Niagara County are working to protect people from the flu.

They held a flu shot clinic at the Golisano Center for Community Health on Monday night.

There are some concerns about if the flu shot will protect you against this year’s dominant strain, but doctors say this is still your best bet.

Amy Wojciechowski, with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, says “Some protection is better than none. Not only can it prevent you from getting the disease, but if you do get the disease, you might get a less severe case, and lower your chances of transmitting it to others.”

The CDC has declared the flu “widespread” in every state in the country except Hawaii.