Positive case of Hepatitis A found in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein announced that a positive case of Hepatitis A was found in Erie County.

The person with the illness is employed with Al-E-Oops Restaurant in Lancaster and Brookdale Senior Living in Williamsville.

Erie County leaders say there is no continued risk, as of Tuesday afternoon. They feel optimistic that they can identify people who may have been impacted.

The risk of the disease spreading is low.

For those who ate at Al-E-Oops between January 27-30, vaccinations will be offered Wednesday at the Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Association from 3 to 8 p.m. The building is located at 36 Main St. in Bowmansville.

Those who ate at the Brookdale Senior Living facility in Williamsville between January 23-31 can get vaccinated at the facility on Wednesday from 12 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Al-E-Oops released the following statement on Tuesday:

“The owners of Al-E-Oops are first concerned for our co-worker and our patrons. We hope and expect that he will recover quickly and fully, and no one else who worked at or visited our restaurant will contract this disease.” “As our county leaders said, there is only a very small chance that people can catch the illness due to this potential exposure. We have and will continue to cooperate with all health officials. And, as always, we will operate our restaurant to the highest health and safety standards, as we have – without any similar prior incident – since we opened in 1984.”

People are asked to pre-register for a vaccine.

More information on getting a vaccine can be found here.