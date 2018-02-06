“Lady-friendly” Doritos aren’t happening

(WIVB) — There was a rumor that PepsiCo may be creating “lady-friendly” Doritos, but it turns out it’s not true.

The news spread after the company’s CEO said in a recent interview that they were working on new products geared towards women. She also mentioned making Doritos less messy for women.

After backlash online, Pepsi responded to Twitter followers, saying they’re always looking for new ways to engage and delight customers.

Doritos also tweeted, writing “We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos, and they’re loved by millions.”

