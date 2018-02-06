“Lady-friendly” Doritos aren’t happening

News 4 Staff Published:

(WIVB) — There was a rumor that PepsiCo may be creating “lady-friendly” Doritos, but it turns out it’s not true.

The news spread after the company’s CEO said in a recent interview that they were working on new products geared towards women. She also mentioned making Doritos less messy for women.

After backlash online, Pepsi responded to Twitter followers, saying they’re always looking for new ways to engage and delight customers.

Doritos also tweeted, writing “We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos, and they’re loved by millions.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s