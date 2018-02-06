Industrial fire reported in Port Colborne

PORT COLBORNE, Ontario (WIVB) — The city of Port Colborne is reporting an industrial fire on Barber Dr.
People have been asked to avoid the area.
News 4 will provide more information as soon as it’s available.
