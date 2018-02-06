Portugal. The Man coming to Artpark

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Known for their hit song, “Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man will be performing at Artpark this summer.

The band will play on August 1 as part of the Coors Light Concert series.

Advance general admission tickets for the 6 p.m. show cost $42. Those interested in getting tickets can buy them starting Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at tickets.com, artpark.net, in person at the Artpark Box Office (Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) or by calling 1-888-223-6000.

On the day of the show, tickets will cost $47.