Rik Emmett coming to Riviera Theatre for acoustic duo performance

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rik Emmett, a musician known as the guitarist and singer for Canadian rock band Triumph, will take part in an acoustic duo performance at the Riviera Theatre.

Emmett will perform alongside Dave Dunlop on December 1.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show go on sale February 9 at 10 a.m. The pre-sale starts on February 6 at 4 p.m.

Those interested in buying tickets can get reserved seating for $20 or $25. To buy them, you can call the Riviera Theatre Box Office at (716) 692-2413, or go there in person. Tickets will also be available online at this link.

Doors open at 7 p.m.