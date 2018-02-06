Rochester man sentenced for selling counterfeit coins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Rochester man has been sentenced to three years of probation for selling counterfeit coins.

Timothy Meacham, 32, was also ordered to pay over $5,000 in restitution.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Meacham posted an ad on Craigslist in May 2017 offering two genuine United States gold collector coins for sale. Meacham used a fake name and concealed his phone number in the ad to hide his true identity.

The victim, a Pennsylvania man, contacted Meacham and traveled to Rochester on May 15 and purchased the counts for $5,000 cash.

Meacham falsely said that the coins were authentic and had been passed to him by his grandfather, adding that he needed to sell the coins to pay for funeral expenses for another family member.

The victim discovered the coins were counterfeit upon his return and contacted the U.S. Secret Service in Rochester.