Ryan Miller, Ducks edge Sabres 4-3 in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. .(WIVB) – Ryan O’Reilly found redemption in the final seconds of the third period but it wasn’t enough in a 4-3 overtime loss to Ryan Miller and the Ducks Tuesday night at Keybank Center.

90 seconds into the extra session, Adam Henriuqe entered the zone, fired on net and beat Robin Lehner over his shoulder for the game-winner.

The loss is Buffalo’s fourth straight since — all of this of course after stringing together three straight wins on the road in Western Canada.

After giving up six goals and taking the loss Monday against Toronto, former Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller bounced backed, stopping 30 of the 33 shots he faced to win his first game inside of KeyBank Center as an opponent.

In his last start in 2015 with Vancouver, Miller took the loss in a 3-2 win by the Blue and Gold.

The victory for Miller is also his first in nearly four years in Buffalo. Before being traded to the Blues during the 2013-2014 season, the netminder earned the win in a 3-2 victory over Carolina on February 25, 2014.

Corey Perry was credited with the game-tying goal although, you could chalk it up to another bad bounce at home for the Blue and Gold. After Robin Lehner turned Perry away near the post, Ryan O’Reilly tried to fire the puck off the boards and around the net — except the puck went right off Lehner’s stick and into the back of the net.

The Sabres still have just six wins at home this season, which remains tied with Arizona for the fewest home wins in the NHL.

Zemgus Girgensons opened the scoring, squeezing a puck between Miller and the post for beautiful short handed goal in the first period.

After Eichel gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead late in the second period, the Ducks answered back in the final seconds and pulled even on a goal from Ondrej Kase.