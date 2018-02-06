SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch successful

(CBS) – SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon Heavy rocket on its maiden mission Tuesday afternoon. Made up of three side-by-side Falcon 9 first stages and an upper stage carrying a cherry red Tesla Roadster, the Falcon Heavy generates 4.7 million pounds of thrust at launch, more powerful than any other rocket in current use.

The rocket lifted off at 3:45 p.m. EST from Kennedy Space Center’s historic launch pad 39A. The launch, originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m., was delayed for several hours due to wind conditions.

LIFT-OFF: Generating 4.7 million pounds of thrust at launch, the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center's historic launch pad 39A https://t.co/Af9rrtyUaA pic.twitter.com/lWgjX8WMSP — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 6, 2018

The day before launch, SpaceX founder Elon Musk put the odds of a successful flight at somewhere between 50 percent and 70 percent.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s either going to be an exciting success or an exciting failure. One big boom! I’d say tune in, it’s going to be worth your time,” Musk told CBS News.

While this is just a test launch, the Falcon Heavy carried a payload of Elon Musk’s midnight cherry Tesla Roadster, playing David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” and carrying a dummy pilot dubbed “Starman.”

“I love the thought of a car drifting apparently endlessly through space and perhaps being discovered by an alien race millions of years in the future,” Musk tweeted late last year.

Future versions of the Falcon Heavy could someday be used to launch missions to the moon or Mars.