Uber releases stats on rides, deliveries during big game

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Uber revealed what people in Buffalo ordered via Uber Eats during the big game, and where they were going.

The top times when people got Uber rides were between 5 and 6 p.m., and 10 p.m and 12 a.m., which were roughly the times before and after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots.

The top three Uber destinations during those times were Bottoms Up on W. Chippewa St., Don Tequila and The Old Pink, which are both on Allen St.

Waffle fries from places on Elmwood Ave., large premium cheese pizzas from Jet’s Pizza on Delaware Ave. and 12″ chicken finger subs and bottled pop from Jim’s Steakout were the top items delivered through Uber Eats.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s