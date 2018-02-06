Uber releases stats on rides, deliveries during big game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Uber revealed what people in Buffalo ordered via Uber Eats during the big game, and where they were going.

The top times when people got Uber rides were between 5 and 6 p.m., and 10 p.m and 12 a.m., which were roughly the times before and after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots.

The top three Uber destinations during those times were Bottoms Up on W. Chippewa St., Don Tequila and The Old Pink, which are both on Allen St.

Waffle fries from places on Elmwood Ave., large premium cheese pizzas from Jet’s Pizza on Delaware Ave. and 12″ chicken finger subs and bottled pop from Jim’s Steakout were the top items delivered through Uber Eats.