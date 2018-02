BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Alpine Skier Tricia Mangan heading to the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

News 4 Sports was told by her mother that the Derby, New York, native was added to the Olympic Ski Team on Monday while participating in the World Juniors in Switzerland.

News 4 Sports was also told Mangan will be skiing on Monday, February 12, in the Giant Slalom and she is also scheduled to ski on the 23rd of February. The official announcement from the USA Ski Team will be out soon.