DALTON, Ga. (WIVB) — A baby with Down syndrome was selected as the 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby.

Lucas, who is from Georgia, is the first child with Down syndrome to be given the title, CBS contributors in Baltimore, WJZ, report.

WJZ reports a press release from Gerber said Lucas “won the judges over with his glowing and giggly smile and was chosen among more than 140,000 entries.”

His family will receive $50,000, WJZ says.